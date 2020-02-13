ALTON - The Alton Police Department initiated a stolen vehicle pursuit through Alton to Godfrey early Thursday and it ended when the vehicle's operator crashed.

The chase ended when the motorist tried to turn east at Ingram Lane and struck a ditch in Godfrey.

Capt. Will Dimitroff of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office said the sheriff’s department assisted in the pursuit. He said several Alton officers took the driver into custody after he attempted to flee on foot.