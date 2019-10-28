SPRINGFIELD, IL. - On Sunday, October 27, 2019, at approximately 10:30 p.m., the Sherman Police Department contacted the Illinois State Police (ISP) to investigate a fatal motor vehicle crash which occurred at the Rail Golf Course located at 1400 S. Club House Drive in Sherman, Illinois.

A preliminary investigation has revealed that during the incident a vehicle drove into a lake, which resulted in the death of one of the vehicle’s occupants. Another occupant escaped with non-life threatening injuries.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Officers from the ISP Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit (TCRU) and Agents from ISP Zone 4 Investigations are on-scene.

At this time, no additional information will be released, as this is an active and on-going investigation.

More like this:

ISP Launches April Alcohol Enforcement Patrols In Madison, St. Clair Counties
5 days ago
Illinois State Police To Host Its First Ever All-Women Law Enforcement Recruitment Event
Mar 10, 2025
ISP Releases Results Of Human Trafficking Work
Mar 19, 2025
Illinois State Police Launch March Alcohol Enforcement Patrols in Two Counties
Feb 27, 2025
ISP: Fatal Traffic Crash On Fosterburg Road Linked To Road Rage
Feb 21, 2025

 