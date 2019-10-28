SPRINGFIELD, IL. - On Sunday, October 27, 2019, at approximately 10:30 p.m., the Sherman Police Department contacted the Illinois State Police (ISP) to investigate a fatal motor vehicle crash which occurred at the Rail Golf Course located at 1400 S. Club House Drive in Sherman, Illinois.

A preliminary investigation has revealed that during the incident a vehicle drove into a lake, which resulted in the death of one of the vehicle’s occupants. Another occupant escaped with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers from the ISP Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit (TCRU) and Agents from ISP Zone 4 Investigations are on-scene.

At this time, no additional information will be released, as this is an active and on-going investigation.

