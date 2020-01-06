ALTON - The Alton Police Department is investigating what appears to be a suspicious death Monday morning in the 1100 block of Highland Avenue and Atwood in Alton.

Officers were called to the scene around 8 a.m. Monday when someone called in worried about a family member's well being with a welfare check from dialysis institution, Alton Police Chief Jason Simmons said.

Article continues after sponsor message

"When officers arrived noticed subject inside and from that point secured scene and activated detectives," Simmons added. "Right now this is an active investigation.

"We don't know right now if there was foul play, but we believe it to be. Right now, we are going to call the ISP (Illinois State Police) Crime Scene Unit out and the Major Case Squad will be activated. Usually, there is a four-hour window to notify them. We had to pull two of my detectives off the current Major Case Squad situation in Edwardsville. I have never seen it this busy in recent years. I am proud of that dedicated group of people who work on the Major Case Squad."

https://www.riverbender.com/articles/details/alton-police-department-investigating-suspicious-death-38925.cf

https://www.riverbender.com/articles/details/alton-pd-continues-apparent-homicide-probe-man-identified-as-larry-singleton-38934.cfmChris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

More like this: