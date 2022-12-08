ST. LOUIS COUNTY - St. Louis County police officers are investigating a child struck in the 2400 block of North and South Road that resulted in serious injuries to a 2-year-old child.

On December 6, 2022, at 4:48 PM, St. Louis County police officers from the Central County Precinct responded to a call for service for a child struck in the 2400 block of North and South Road. Responding officers located a child, approximately 2 years of age, suffering from serious, nonlife-threatening injuries. The child was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Preliminary investigation has revealed a white Pontiac Grand Prix or Grand Am traveling north on North and South Road struck the child and left the scene. The vehicle was last seen eastbound on St. Charles Rock Road from North and South Road.

This is an active investigation. Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Central County Precinct at 314-615-0111 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

