RIverbender.com photographer Chris Rhodes captured this dramatic last photo of a suspect in chase throughout St. Charles County a few minutes before he exited a roadway and ran into a bean field. The suspect left the vehicle once he crashed into the bean field and exchanged shots with officers and was critically injured, police said. (Photo by Chris Rhodes)

ST. CHARLES COUNTY - Multiple law enforcement converged in a chase throughout St. Charles County behind a suspect they said who was wanted for firing shots at another person. The suspect vehicle ran over spike strips right outside West Alton and was chased into a bean field right outside of West Alton around 4:45 p.m. on Mintert Road.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The suspect in the chase jumped out of the vehicle in the bean field and exchanged shots with officers and was shot and wounded. The suspect was in critical condition after the shooting, police said. The suspect was inside a white Chevrolet near Highway 94. Officers from Missouri State Highway Patrol, the City of O'Fallon, MO., Police, along with St. Louis County Police Department Helicopter were seen involved in the chase.

Article continues after sponsor message

Several law enforcement members converged on the scene as the investigation continued.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this:

Woman Forced from Dodge Challenger at Gunpoint in Early Morning Incident
5 days ago
Authorities Confirm Two Dead, One Injured In Early Morning Wood River Crash
Jul 3, 2025
St. Louis Man Charged With First Degree Murder in Road Rage Shooting
6 days ago
Swansea Police Investigate Homicide on Caseyville Avenue
Jun 22, 2025
Bomb and Arson Unit Probes Fireworks Assault In St. Louis Over Holiday Weekend
5 days ago

 