ST. LOUIS COUNTY - Officers chased a pair of armed robbery/assault suspects from Glen Carbon on Wednesday night into St. Louis County and it ended in the area of Shardell Drive and Poggemoeller Avenue. One suspect was shot after exiting the vehicle.

St. Louis County Police said officers from the North County Precinct responded at 9:35 p.m. Wednesday to the area of Interstate 270 and Missouri Highway 367 to assist Glen Carbon Police, Pontoon Beach Police and Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies, who were in pursuit of two suspects wanted for Armed Robbery and Assault.

St. Louis County Police said after the vehicle stopped, the passenger suspect exited the vehicle and was shot by a Madison County Sheriff’s Deputy. St. Louis County Police said a handgun was recovered at the scene. The driver was taken into custody without further incident and the suspect who was shot is expected to survive, police said.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Officers administered life-saving treatment to the suspect prior to the arrival of EMS," St. Louis County Police said. "He was conveyed to a local hospital with what is believed to a non-life threatening injury. Both suspects are adult males.

"The involved officer is 38 years of age with 11 years of law enforcement experience. He was uninjured in the incident."

The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is conducting the investigation. The investigation remains active at this time.

Contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

Note: Glen Carbon Police Department will soon have a release regarding the start of the chase.Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

More like this: