O’FALLON, Ill. — The Illinois State Police (ISP) Zone 6 is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Thursday evening in O’Fallon.

At approximately 7:43 p.m. on Aug. 29, 2025, officers from the O’Fallon Police Department responded to a disturbance call in the 600 block of West Madison Street in O'Fallon involving a man armed with a knife. Upon arrival, officers observed two individuals covered in blood running from the armed man outside the residence.

Officers engaged with the man, who refused to drop the knife. An officer discharged their firearm, striking the man. Emergency aid was provided at the scene, but the man was pronounced deceased. The two individuals who fled were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening cuts and stab wounds. The officer involved was not injured.

The ISP conducted a thorough investigation and will submit all reports to the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office. The investigation remains active and ongoing, with no additional information available at this time.