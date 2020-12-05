ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On December 5, 2020, at approximately 9:46 AM, St. Louis County Police officers from the City of Jennings Precinct responded to a call for service of a robbery at the O’Reilly Auto Parts, located at 8945 Jennings Station Road. Preliminary investigation of the robbery and the subsequent chain of events has revealed the following:

Two male suspects entered the business, displayed firearms, and demanded money. One suspect assaulted an employee by striking him in the face with a firearm. The suspects obtained U.S. currency and entered a white Nissan Altima. They fled the scene eastbound on Jennings Station Road as officers began to respond to the area.

The suspect vehicle attempted to turn onto southbound Halls Ferry Road towards the Halls Ferry Circle but crashed into the short concrete median that divides the north/south lanes of traffic. The vehicle struck a limousine that served as one of the lead cars in a funeral procession and both cars became disabled. The two suspects attempted to flee further on foot.

One suspect was taken into custody shortly thereafter without further incident. Two firearms were recovered from that suspect.

The second suspect fled through front yards of homes in the 9400 block of Halls Ferry Road in possession of a long gun. A uniformed St. Louis County Police officer drew and discharged his weapon, striking the suspect in the lower extremities.

Officers administered life-saving treatment to the suspect prior to the arrival of EMS. He was conveyed to a local hospital with what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The firearm was recovered.

Further investigation would reveal the Nissan Altima to have been reported stolen on 10/19/2020.

The involved officer is 36 years of age with 9 years of law enforcement experience. He was uninjured in the incident.

The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is conducting the investigation. The investigation remains very active at this time.

