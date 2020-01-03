CHESTERFIELD - On December 31, 2019, at approximately 1:03 PM, Chesterfield Police Officers responded to the 17000 block of North Outer 40 Road for a call for suspicious individuals. Upon arrival, uniformed officers located the suspicious individuals in a vehicle in the parking lot.

The officers gave commands to the individuals to exit the vehicle. The driver did not comply and drove the vehicle forward and in reverse. One individual in the vehicle did comply and was struck by the vehicle after exiting the car. The vehicle also struck the officer at which time the officer fired his duty weapon striking the driver of the vehicle.

The officer and the individual struck by the vehicle were transported to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Shortly thereafter, the Chesterfield Police Department requested the St. Louis County Police Department’s assistance in investigating this incident.

Article continues after sponsor message

One officer fired his weapon during the incident. That officer is 35 years of age with 12 years of law enforcement experience.

The investigation is now being led by the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons. The investigation remains very active at this time.

Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

More like this: