Officer Elementary Marks One Year As Community School
East St. Louis School District 189 celebrated with a lively Back2School Block Party engaging families and staff alike in fun activities and community building.
EAST ST. LOUIS — Officer Elementary School in East St. Louis School District 189 recently celebrated its first year as a community school with a Back2School Block Party. The event was aimed to showcase school pride, strengthen community connections, and honor families within the district.
Families and staff gathered at Officer Elementary to participate in a variety of activities, including games, bounce houses, face painting, bubble machines, and a foam party. Attendees also enjoyed food provided during the festivities.
More than 30 vendors contributed to the event, which drew enthusiastic participation from school families and staff alike.
East St. Louis School District officials expressed gratitude to the staff, families, volunteers, and community partners who helped organize and support the celebration.
The Back2School Block Party marked a milestone for Officer Elementary as it continues to build community engagement and foster a supportive environment for students and their families.
