Officer Connor Diecker.

COLLINSVILLE — The Collinsville Police Department has named Officer Connor Diecker as its Officer of the Month for September 2025, recognizing his proactive efforts that resulted in 25 arrests throughout the month.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Officer Diecker’s arrests included charges for possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, felony driving while license revoked, felony retail theft, and possession of a weapon by a felon. The department highlighted his commitment to public safety in a recent statement.

“Thank you Officer Diecker for your proactive work to keep our community safe,” the department said.

The recognition underscores the department’s focus on addressing crime through active policing and community engagement.

More like this:

Collinsville Officer Recognized For Outstanding Policing Efforts
Sep 16, 2025
Student Detained After Firearm Found At Belleville East High
Sep 30, 2025
Wood River Police Arrest Three in Drug and Assault Investigation
Aug 8, 2025
Monroe County Authorities Charge Man After Fierce Barricade Incident
Aug 28, 2025
Alton, Wood River Residents Charged With Weapon Offenses
Oct 2, 2025

 