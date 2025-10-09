COLLINSVILLE — The Collinsville Police Department has named Officer Connor Diecker as its Officer of the Month for September 2025, recognizing his proactive efforts that resulted in 25 arrests throughout the month.

Officer Diecker’s arrests included charges for possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, felony driving while license revoked, felony retail theft, and possession of a weapon by a felon. The department highlighted his commitment to public safety in a recent statement.

“Thank you Officer Diecker for your proactive work to keep our community safe,” the department said.

The recognition underscores the department’s focus on addressing crime through active policing and community engagement.

