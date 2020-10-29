Officer Apprehends Wanted Suspect On East Seventh And Liberty In Alton Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - An Alton Police officer patrolling in the area of East Seventh Street in Alton located a subject they knew had an outstanding felony warrant for theft Thursday afternoon. Article continues after sponsor message The officer located the wanted subject in the area of East Seventh and Liberty Street and apprehended him. Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending