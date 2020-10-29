The Alton Police apprehend a suspect on East Seventh Street Thursday afternoon. (Photos by John Hentrich)

ALTON - An Alton Police officer patrolling in the area of East Seventh Street in Alton located a subject they knew had an outstanding felony warrant for theft Thursday afternoon.

The officer located the wanted subject in the area of East Seventh and Liberty Street and apprehended him.

 