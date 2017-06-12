SPRINGFIELD – The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal (OSFM) today reminds all qualified cities, towns, and villages that the deadline to apply for Limited Pyrotechnic Distributor licenses is June 15, 2017. Pyrotechnic Distributor Licensees are required to employ licensed pyrotechnic operators for Fourth of July firework celebrations.

Municipalities of the State of Illinois may apply for a Limited Pyrotechnic Distributor license as provided by 41 Ill. Adm. Code Part 230.60. The license allows qualified municipalities to directly employ qualified Pyrotechnic Operators who currently possess a valid BATFE Federal Explosives license and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources Individual Explosives license.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Completed applications must be received by the OSFM by June 15, 2017 to be processed prior to July 4, 2017. Applications may be found here.

Currently licensed Pyrotechnic Distributors and Operators are listed here.

Any additional questions may be directed to the OSFM Pyrotechnic Licensing division at (217) 558-0328.

More like this:

Reminder Of Illinois Explosives Act: State Fire Marshal Urges Fireworks Safety For Fourth Of July
Jun 24, 2025
Stay Safe During Summer Festivities
Jul 4, 2025
IDFPR Launches 21 Additional License Types on New Licensing System
Jun 10, 2025
Arson Awareness Week: Stay Vigilant and Report Suspicious Activity
May 5, 2025
Godfrey Exploring Food Truck Regulations
Jun 4, 2025

 