BELLEVILLE - Off-duty Madison, Ill., Police Officer Khalind D. Hayes, 27, of Fairview Heights, has been charged with three counts of Aggravated Battery with a Firearm, a Class X Felony, in a case in Belleville early Sunday morning.

Hayes was booked at 7:57 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, and his bond is set at $250,000. The cash amount for release is $25,000, plus a $50 sheriff bond fee.

Belleville Police Department released this synopsis of what allegedly happened at 1:56 a.m. on July 31, 2022:

"Belleville Police responded to the first block of North Charles in reference to a subject shot. While officers were en route, one of the officers was flagged down by a driver of a red sedan coming toward him. Two of the three occupants of the vehicle were identified as victims of the shooting; an adult male victim was located when officers arrived at the scene of the shooting. The suspect called wanting to turn himself into police custody a short time after the initial call to police dispatch. He was taken into custody at police headquarters without incident.

"During the preliminary investigation, witnesses and victims stated a verbal dispute occurred between the suspect and the male victim earlier in the night at a local business. The business closed early due to an unrelated incident. The suspect remained in the vicinity of the first block of North Charles with two friends and the three females. The male victim and two of his friends confronted the suspect. A verbal dispute turned into a physical fight between the two male groups. The fight ended. The suspect displayed a handgun and fired shots at the other group. The male victim was struck in the buttocks, one female victim suffered a graze-type wound to her abdomen, and the second female suffered a graze-type wound to her leg.

"Belleville Police Detectives and Crime Scene Unit personnel responded to investigate, and the victims were transported to local hospitals. They were treated for their injuries and later released."

Detectives presented the case to the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s office and charges were issued after.

