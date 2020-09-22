EDWARDSVILLE – In life, circumstances can change in a moment, and all too often those unexpected changes lead to financial challenges.

A recent fire at an off-campus apartment complex in Edwardsville has impacted Southern Illinois University Edwardsville students, including the loss of most of their belongings. The SIUE General Student Emergency Assistance Fund (#7243) is being used to support the affected students and their emergency needs.

Instances like this underscore the importance of ensuring monies are available to students through such funds. Donations to the SIUE General Student Emergency Assistance Fund (#7243) are appreciated, as the fund provides year-round support to students facing unexpected challenges.

Article continues after sponsor message

For more information and to give, visit siue.edu/student-emergency- assistance.

“Supporting our students is always a top priority for the University. We have ample opportunities for individuals to give to funds that directly benefit students, including our emergency assistance fund,” said Rachel Stack, Vice Chancellor for University Advancement and CEO of the SIUE Foundation.

“Every gift is generous,” Stack noted, “and we extend our gratitude to those who choose to donate to this incredibly important fund to support SIUE students in their times of need.”

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high quality, affordable education that prepares them for successful careers and lives of purpose to shape a changing world. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis, the SIUE campus is home to a diverse student body of nearly 13,000.

-

More like this: