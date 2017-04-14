O'FALLON 9, EDWARDSVILLE 1: O'Fallon's Hayden Juenger held Edwardsville to four hits in six innings as the Panthers defeated the Tigers 9-1 in a Southwestern Conference game at Tom Pile Field Thursday.

The Panthers improved to 17-1 overall, 6-0 in the SWC, taking a two-game lead on the Tigers in the league. Edwardsville fell to 10-3 overall, 4-2 SWC.

Edwardsville stayed close most of the way, trailing 4-1 through three innings before the Panthers blew open the game with a five-run seventh. Will Messer led the Edwardsville attack with a 2-for-2 day with the Tigers' only run. Dylan Burris was 1-for-4 with a RBI and Andrew Yancik was 1-for-3. Josh Gibson, Jake Holan and Hayden Schaefer all had doubles for OTHS while Joe Guithues was 2-for-4 with three RBIs and a run scored.

Juenger got the win for the Panthers, striking out five on the day; Yancik took the loss, giving up four earned runs on six hits in five innings of work. The Tigers host Francis Howell at 11 a.m. Friday, then host Granite City at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in a SWC game.

