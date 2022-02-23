SEE RANDY MANNING PHOTO GALLERY:

These photos may be purchased for personal use at www.RandyManning.com

Article continues after sponsor message

O'FALLON 60, ALTON 36: In the Class 4A regional semifinals, O'Fallon jumped to an early lead and didn't look back as the Panthers eliminated Alton at the Redbirds Nest.

O'Fallon led all the way through, holding advantages of 22-5, 41-15 and 56-25 after the first three quarters, with the Redbirds outscoring the Panthers 11-4 in the final quarter.

Adrian Elliott, Jr. led Alton with eight points, while Blake Hall had six points, Roger Elliott scored five points, Ihzel Brown, Alex Macias and Byron Stampley all had four points each, Jeremiah Van Zandt hit for three points and Hassani Elliott scored two points.

O'Fallon is now 23-7 and plays Quincy, a 49-37 winner over Edwardsville in the second semifinal, in the final Friday night at 7 p.m. The Redbirds season ended at 4-23.

More like this: