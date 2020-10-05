STONINGTON, Conn. – The Coast Guard Foundation, a non-profit organization committed to strengthening the Coast Guard community and service by supporting members and families, announced today that it awarded 167 scholarships in 2020, totaling $503,000 in support. Since the program began in 1990 the Coast Guard Foundation has awarded more than $6 million in scholarships to Coast Guard children ensuring they can afford to reach their higher education dreams.

Awarded a Coast Guard Foundation Scholarship, Olivia Adkins, child of USCG Senior Chief Petty Officer Michael Aaron Adkins, from O’Fallon, Illinois, is attending the Murray State University this Fall.

The Coast Guard Foundation Scholarships benefit the children of enlisted men and women who are serving or have served in the U.S. Coast Guard, whether active duty, reserve, retired or deceased.

“We are honored to provide support to Coast Guard youth who are pursuing their higher education goals,” said Susan Ludwig, president, Coast Guard Foundation. “Our support is only possible because of generous investments from individuals, families and foundations all across the country. When Coast Guard kids receive a Coast Guard Foundation scholarship, they incur less debt, and deepen their engagement with their communities by volunteering, working and interning in their chosen fields of study.”

For more on the Coast Guard Foundation’s scholarship program and the support given to Coast Guard members and their families, please view this video: https://youtu.be/i5HMW-zyO6s.

To learn more about the Coast Guard Foundation or to help support its work, please visit www.coastguardfoundation.org.

About The Coast Guard Foundation

The Coast Guard Foundation is committed to ensuring all Coast Guard members and families have the resources they need to build resilience throughout their lives. Founded in 1969, we’re a vital partner to the Coast Guard—tackling the toughest challenges confronting our heroes and strengthening the entire community. Coast Guard members sacrifice so much to protect our nation. We must stand together and show them our appreciation so they can remain always ready. Join us at CoastGuardFoundation.org.

