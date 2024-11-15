O'FALLON — The O'Fallon Police Department is gearing up for its annual Breakfast with Santa event, scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. In preparation for the festivities, members of the Metro Alliance FC visited the department to assist with crafting items for the occasion.

Article continues after sponsor message

The collaboration underscores the community spirit that the event aims to foster. The police department expressed gratitude for the support, highlighting the importance of local partnerships in enhancing community events.

As the date approaches, the department looks forward to welcoming families and creating a festive atmosphere for attendees.