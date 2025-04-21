O'FALLON, Ill. — The O'Fallon Police Department is seeking public assistance following a burglary at the Bike Surgeon at 201 E. State St. early Sunday morning, April 20, 2025.

The O'Fallon Police said the incident occurred around 5:45 a.m. on April 20. Police reported that the suspect was seen riding a bicycle both before and after the crime. Authorities are asking residents to review any surveillance footage from 4 a.m. to 6 a.m., particularly in the downtown O'Fallon area around Presidential Streets and numbered streets.

“We encourage everyone to check their cameras,” the Belleville Police Department said.

Anyone who observes suspicious activity or individuals is urged to contact the O'Fallon Police Department at 618-624-4545 and ask for the on-duty supervisor.

The investigation is ongoing.

