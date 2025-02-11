O'FALLON, IL., - The O'Fallon Police Department celebrated its annual awards dinner recently recognizing the contributions of officers and civilian staff for their service in 2024.

The event highlighted milestone anniversaries for several members of the department, acknowledging their commitment to the community.

During the ceremony, Officer Brett Johnson and Telecommunicator Taylor Carroll were honored for five years of service, while Officers Chris Gottschall and Benjamin Sosa received recognition for a decade of dedication.

O'Fallon Police Chief Kirk Brueggeman was acknowledged for an impressive 25 years with the department.

"We thank these individuals, along with the rest of our team, for your dedication and service to our community," the department said in a statement following the event.

