O’FALLON — The O’Fallon Police Department has expressed its condolences following the death of William Kuzma, Jr., an influential community member and Army veteran, who died on Nov. 7, 2024, at the age of 87.

Kuzma, who served in the U.S. Army from Nov. 28, 1956, to Nov. 21, 1958, was known for his significant contributions to the community. Along with his wife, Emily, he founded Natural Enrichment Industries in Southern Illinois, an organization dedicated to providing employment opportunities and supporting the U.S. AID Feed the World program. His work with the organization took him around the globe on various missions.

In addition to his professional endeavors, Kuzma was actively involved in local governance and community service. He served on the Zoning Board of Appeals and was a member of both the Police and Fire Pension Boards. In recognition of his service, the O’Fallon City Council honored him with a proclamation declaring Aug. 7, 2017, as Bill Kuzma Day.

The O’Fallon Police Department released a statement reflecting on Kuzma's legacy, saying, “We would like to extend our sympathies to the family and friends of Bill Kuzma. Bill was a dear friend of the Police Department and served on the Pension Board for both the Fire Department Pension and Police Department Pension. Prior to that, he served for many years on the City Zoning Board of Appeals. We will miss you Bill.”

Kuzma was also known for his philanthropic efforts, contributing to numerous local charities throughout his life. His passing marks the loss of a dedicated community member whose impact was felt across various sectors in O’Fallon.

