Pvt. Detrin Brooks, of O'Fallon, Illinois, poses with Sgt. Anthony Womack, an Illinois National Guard recruiter, at the St. Louis Military Entrance Processing Station Nov. 29. Brooks enlisted as an 11B, Infantryman, and is assigned to Company M, Recruit Sustainment Program, in Shiloh, Illinois.SPRINGFIELD - Pvt. Detrin Brooks, of O'Fallon, Illinois, was sworn into the Illinois Army National Guard Nov. 29 at the St. Louis Military Entrance Processing Station.

Brooks enlisted as a 11B, Infantryman. He is assigned to Company M, Recruit Sustainment Program, based in Shiloh, Illinois, until he leaves for basic combat training next summer. Upon completion of his training, Brooks will be assigned to Company D, 2nd Battalion, 130th Infantry Regiment, in Mt. Vernon, Illinois.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Brooks is a junior at O'Fallon High School where he is an active member of the school's Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps.

Article continues after sponsor message

Upon completion of his training, Brooks will receive 100 percent free college tuition through the Illinois National Guard Grant and is eligible for the Select Reserve G.I. Bill and federal tuition assistance.

Brooks' family said they are proud of his decision to serve his country and community.

The Recruiting and Retention Battalion and Company M congratulates Brooks and welcome him into the Illinois Army National Guard.

More like this:

Duckworth, Lee Introduce Bipartisan Guarding Readiness Resources Act to Strengthen National Guard Units  
Mar 4, 2025
Shots Fired, Charges Filed In Granite City Incident
Feb 11, 2025
Glen Carbon Police Welcomes Four New Officers
Mar 25, 2025
100 Years Ago: Alton Columnist Publishes Poetry Book
3 days ago
Helmkamp Celebrates 87 Years of Excellence with a Strategic Succession Plan and Key Leadership Promotions
Mar 11, 2025

 