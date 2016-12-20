SPRINGFIELD - Pvt. Detrin Brooks, of O'Fallon, Illinois, was sworn into the Illinois Army National Guard Nov. 29 at the St. Louis Military Entrance Processing Station.

Brooks enlisted as a 11B, Infantryman. He is assigned to Company M, Recruit Sustainment Program, based in Shiloh, Illinois, until he leaves for basic combat training next summer. Upon completion of his training, Brooks will be assigned to Company D, 2nd Battalion, 130th Infantry Regiment, in Mt. Vernon, Illinois.

Brooks is a junior at O'Fallon High School where he is an active member of the school's Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps.

Upon completion of his training, Brooks will receive 100 percent free college tuition through the Illinois National Guard Grant and is eligible for the Select Reserve G.I. Bill and federal tuition assistance.

Brooks' family said they are proud of his decision to serve his country and community.

The Recruiting and Retention Battalion and Company M congratulates Brooks and welcome him into the Illinois Army National Guard.

