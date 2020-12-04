O'FALLON – O’Fallon Mayor Herb Roach was elected by Mayors throughout the State of Illinois, to act as a trustee on the newly created Illinois Firefighters Pension Board. Mayor Roach will be one of three mayors statewide to sit on this board that is the statutory steward of over six billion dollars in pension assets for suburban and downstate firefighter pension funds.

“I want to thank my fellow mayors for electing me for this great honor,” said Mayor Herb Roach. “I join a team with the duty of harbor, protect, and invest the assets under our care, mindful of the fiduciary duty we have to firefighters, retirees, and their dependents. I will bring my experience as Mayor of O’Fallon and 35 years of private corporate experience to help manage this important pension fund.”

The Illinois Firefighters Pension Fund (IFPF) is a consolidated pension fund created in 2020 because of Public Act 101-0610, which consolidated more than 650 downstate and suburban public safety pension funds.

