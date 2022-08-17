O'Fallon Hosts BaconFest 2022 - Fundraising Money For Veterans.

O'FALLON, IL. - BaconFest 2022 will be held on September 10th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is located down W. 1st St. in O'Fallon.

It is a fundraiser for the Relief Funds that help veterans and to help promote community businesses. The Relief Funds help local veterans with many needs. We have veterans come to the VFW Post 805 looking for help, needing money for utility bills to get a vehicle fixed for them to get to work.

We are looking for individuals, organizations, and businesses that would like to be vendors and/or sponsors. Looking for: food vendors – to sell at least ONE menu item incorporating bacon. Nonfood vendors – who want to sell or advertise their items/business/organization. Sponsors - who want their name advertised, and want to help support our event; from music, games, etc.

This is a family-friendly event. We love finding people willing to donate their time/business to make this happen. If you have a business such as bouncy houses, face painting, DJ, band, etc...and want to show your support for veterans, please send us a message.

If you or your organization/business is interested in being a vendor or want to volunteer for this event, please email at vfwpost805baconfest@gmail.com with any questions and/or for a contract.

Thank You for your consideration and support. Even if you aren’t able to be a vendor, we hope you will attend!

VFW 805 Auxiliary

If you would like to learn more about the auxiliary, please reach out to us. We are heavily involved with our Post, our community, and helping veterans. We would love for you to join us. Post805Auxiliary@gmail.com.

