O'FALLON - The O'Fallon Township High School District 203's Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (AFJROTC) Drill Team achieved notable success at the recent Mascoutah High School Drill Meet, securing two trophies.

The O'Fallon team earned first place in Unarmed Regulation and second place in Inspection.

The OTHS AFJROTC Drill Team's performance reflects their dedication and skill, with the team demonstrating precision and discipline in their routines.

"Congratulations to our outstanding AFJROTC Drill Team," said SMSgt Branden Neeley, the team's instructor, who provided a photo of the event.

The success at the drill meet not only highlights the team's abilities but also serves to promote the values of teamwork and leadership within the program.

The OTHS community has expressed pride in the team's accomplishments, reinforcing the school's commitment to excellence in all areas of student development.

