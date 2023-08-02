EDWARDSVILLE – Over 130 students spent the last two weeks in July learning science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) related subjects at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Odyssey Science Camp. SIUE’s STEM Center coordinates the camp each summer inspiring and encouraging young science enthusiasts.

“Our main goal with the Odyssey Science Camp is to allow students to explore science in a relaxed and informal way to encourage the development of critical thinking and problem-solving skills,” said Emily Wonnacott-Stanley, MS, program coordinator for the Center for STEM Research, Education and Outreach. “Campers learned about science concepts through fun, hands-on activities.”

Odyssey Science Camp topics and activities included the introduction to scientific principles, building math skills through games, crime scene investigations, building and programming robots, and renewable energy. The camp continues to grow in popularity each year, setting a record number of second to eighth grade campers this summer.

"Seeing the campers grow in confidence and curiosity is the highlight of the two weeks, as well as the friendships that are established between kids that they wouldn’t have met otherwise,” Wonnacott-Stanley continued. “I hope the students come away from their experience curious about the world around them and confident to ask questions.”

The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Center for STEM Research, Education and Outreach comprises an independent group of researchers and educators, innovating ways to engage students and the public in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). Within the SIUE Graduate School, the Center brings together research faculty, graduate students and practitioners to conduct education research. The Center contributes educational expertise to SIUE undergraduate classes and provides professional development for K-12 teachers. The Center boasts a significant library of equipment and resources, which are available for loan at no cost to campus and regional instructors. For more information, visit https://www.siue.edu/stem/ or contact STEM Center Director Sharon Locke at (618) 650-3065 or stemcenter@siue.edu .

