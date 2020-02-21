CHAMPAIGN-URBANA - Edwardsville's Luke Odom, Blake Moss and Lloyd Reynolds all advanced to the quarterfinals in the Class 3A meet, Civic Memorial's Caine and Caleb Tyus went through in Class 2A, along with Jersey's Zeke Waltz and Triad's Garrett Bakarich on the opening day of the IHSA state wrestling championships at the University of Illinois' State Farm Center in Cnampaign-Urbana.

Here's a look at the first day's results:

CLASS 3A

All the area Class 3A wrestlers had first round matches only, and at 113 pounds, Collinsville's Joe Biciocchi lost to Jacob Jensen of Huntley 3-1, while at 120 pounds, the Kahoks' Jalen May won over Cole Rhemrev of Lincolnshire Stevenson 4-0. In the 126-pound class, Edwardsville's Dylan Gvillo lost to Sam Spencer of Huntley 10-2, while at 132 pounds, the Tigers' Austin Bauer was pinned by Tommy Curran of DeKalb at 2:35.

In the 152-pound division, Edwardsville's Will Zupanci lost on technical superiority to Joe Chapman of Oak Park-River Forest 16-0, while Odom won his 160-pound opener on technical superiority, defeating Josh Knudten of Libertyville 18-1. In the 170-pound division, Alton's Damian Jones lost to Ron Kruse of Hinsdale Central 6-3, while Drew Gvillo of the Tigers lost to Antonio Torres of Aurora Waubonsie Valley 9-3.

In the final two matches involving area wrestlers, Moss won his 220-pound opener 9-4 over Mike Roath of South Elgin, while Reynolds advanced in the 285-pound division with a 3-1 win over Ryan Hannah of West Chicago.

CLASS 2A

Things started off well at 120 pounds, with Melvin Rogers of East St. Louis winning his opening round match over Deerfield's Lucas Wittkamp 6-4, but in the quarterfinals, Rogers was pinned by Joel Mylin of Aurora Christian at 3:32. Rogers' teammate on the Flyers, Zion Wilhite, lost his first round match at 126 pounds to Drew Nash of Lemont 12-0.

Caleb Tyus won his first bout at 132 pounds with a pin at 3:00 over Ivan Corral of Oak Forest, then won his quarterfinal match over Luke Fleming of Ottawas 2-0. Caine Tyus followed his brother at 138, winning his opener by fall over Elijah Reyes of Antioch at 3:38, then winning his quarterfinal bout over Lemont's A.J. Heeg 7-2.

At 145 pounds, CM's Abe Wojcikiewicz lost his opener to Lemont's Kyle Schickel 24-9, while at 152 pounds, Bakarich pinned Mike Gentile of Burbank St. Laurence at 46 seconds, then took 1:49 to pin Washington's Donnie Hidden in the quarterfinals.

Waltz won both of his bouts at 160 pounds, starting with a first round pin of Arias Hirsi of Chicago Mather at 1:55, then followed up in the quarterfinals with a 13-4 win over Kyle Zator of Lemont. In the openers at 182 pounds, Triad's Kaden Marmon was pinned at 4:33 by Rochelle's Ben Harvey.

In the area's final two bouts of the day, Collin North of the Knights was pinned by Jason Farnham of Sterling at 1:56, and at 285 pounds, Jersey's Wyatt Daniels was pinned at 3:00 by Dylan Cooper of Washington. There were no area wrestlers who competed in the opening day of the Class 1A tournament.

Wrestling continues with more quarterfinal bouts and the opening rounds of the wrestlebacks Friday morning, starting at 8:30 a.m.

