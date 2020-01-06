The Tigers' Luke OdomWRESTLING

ODOM, REYNOLDS TAKE SECOND, HARROLD FOURTH AT CHEESEHEAD TOURNAMENT: Edwardsville wrestlers Luke Odom and Lloyd Reynolds finished second in their respective weight classes, while Caleb Harrold came in fourth place as the Tigers came in 12th overall in the Cheesehead Tournament, one of the most prestigious high school wrestling tournaments in the nation, over the weekend in Kaukauna, Wisc.

The Tigers scored 316 points in finishing 12th, coming in third place among Illinois schools behind runner-up Mt. Carmel, who had 554.4 points, and 11th place Aurora Christian, who had 322.5 points. Simley High of Inner Grove Heights, Minn. won the tournament with 614.5 points.

Odom lost the title match of the 160-pound class to the nation's top-ranked wrestler in the country. Keegan O'Toole of Arrowhead Union High of Hartland, Wisc., 12-6, while Reynolds fell to James Howard of The McCallie School of Chattanooga, Tenn., 3-0.

Harrold was defeated in the 182 semifinals by Patrick Kennedy of Kasson-Mantorville High School of Kasson, Minn., with Kennedy winning by fall at 38 seconds. Harrold came back to win his third-place semifinal bout 6-4 over Brandt Spilde of Stoughton, Wisc., but was pinned by Simley's Gavin Nelson at 2:04 in the third-place match.

Odom's record is now 28-1 on the season, while Reynolds is now 27-2 and Harrold is now 24-6.

