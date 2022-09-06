GRANITE CITY - Each Saturday this October, a different Halloween-themed event is planned in “The District” in downtown Granite City. Brenda Whitaker, director of Arts, Entertainment, and Tourism for Granite City, said the events will include Granite City’s first Halloween float parade, costume contests, a dance party, a scavenger “haunt” and more.

First is the Creepy Crawler Parade starting at 4 p.m. on October 8 at Granite City High School. The parade will travel down Madison Avenue and end at Civic Park. Whitaker said this parade will have a “TV and Movies” theme.

“We thought people could be creative, whether it’s a Saturday morning cartoon like Scooby Doo or their favorite Halloween movie, I’m sure people will be very creative while keeping in mind it is a family event,” Whitaker said. “It doesn’t have to be completely Halloween-themed, but I’m sure there will be a sprinkling of some. We think with this theme, it gives several options to have a variety of fun floats.”

Immediately after the parade, the Monster Mash Dance Party will take place in Civic Park with a DJ, a variety of vendors, food and drink. Those festivities will take place from 5-9 p.m., and Whitaker said it will be a “fun-filled evening for families and people of all ages.”

October 15 is the “Not Too Scary … Spooky Scavenger Haunt” from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Whitaker said the "Not Too Scary" event will give participants a chance to win prizes while they explore The District.

Article continues after sponsor message

“The scavenger hunt - or ‘haunt,’ as we like to call it - is something new, allowing people to find out more about people, places, and things located in The District,” Whitaker said. “The participants will pick up their first clue and instructions at the Arts & Entertainment booth in Civic Park beginning at 11 a.m. Once completed and verified, their form will be entered into a drawing for prizes.”

Whitaker said there would also be a chili cook-off in Civic Park on the same day as the Scavenger Haunt - for more information or to register to participate, contact bwhitaker@granitecity.Illinois.gov.

“The Ghouls Night Out!” is on October 22 from 6-10 p.m. in Civic Park, with Kiss tribute band Rocket Ride taking the stage at 7 p.m. and food and drink available.

Finally, on October 29 is the “Nightmare on Niedringhaus” from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., featuring a kids’ costume parade and costume contest in Civic Park. There will also be prizes, candy, games and a DJ at the event.

For more information, visit The District in Granite City, IL Facebook Page or contact bwhitaker@granitecity.Illinois.gov.

More like this: