October Small Business Award Given To Credit Union Rich In Local History.

GODFREY - Altonized Community Federal Credit Union has been recognized as the RiverBend Growth Association Small Business of the Month for October 2022.

With its main branch in Alton at 4435 N. Alby St., Altonized CFCU has been in business for 83 years. It was founded in 1939 by local employees of Owens-Illinois Glass Company to meet the financial needs of O-I employees, their families, and the businesses they owned.

Over the years, the credit union has added several employee groups to its field of membership and now serves anyone living, working, worshipping, or going to school in Madison and Macoupin Counties. A second branch location is at 200 N. Main St. in Brighton. Collectively, Altonized Community Federal Credit Union has 11 employees.

Altonized is always looking for ways to best serve its members. Recently, this involved a computer conversion while also adding Remote Deposit Capture. Members can now deposit checks through the mobile banking app by simply taking a photo of the check and uploading it through the app.

CEO Jennifer Spangler shared, “Altonized lives by the Credit Union philosophy of ‘People Helping People.’ And that’s what we intend to do for many years to come. There are always challenges, in any field, but Altonized has maintained a steady course over its history and plans to continue supporting our members in the future to come.”

“Our greatest opportunities are in helping our membership and watching them succeed. Altonized treats every member as more than a number,” Spangler added. “The staff know their names and takes time to get to know them.”

Community service is at the heart of Altonized CFCU and its mission. One way the credit union helps serve its community and the Riverbend region is by sponsoring Community Shred Days twice a year, one day at each location.

Altonized is a proud sponsor of Piasa Pride at Southwestern High School and is also an active supporter of sports teams throughout the seasons.

Spangler also noted that Altonized does not charge monthly account fees, unlike many other financial institutions. “We are a full-service financial institution, ready to assist anyone with their financial needs,” she said.

The credit union offers its members both personal checking and savings accounts, club accounts, share certificates, online and mobile banking, as well as a variety of loan options. Loan options can include signature loans as well as automobile, recreational vehicle, debt consolidation, Home Equity, Christmas & Vacation Loans.

Lobby hours at both locations are from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Drive-thru hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, staying open later on Thursdays and Fridays until 5:30 p.m. Saturday drive-thru hours are from 8:30 a.m. until Noon.

For more information about Altonized Community Federal Credit Union, visit online at www.altonizedfcu.org. To reach the Alton branch, call (618) 466-3884, or to reach the Brighton branch, (618) 715-6220.

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 11 communities known as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.

RBGA’s Small Business of the Month Committee recognizes a different member business each month for its outstanding efforts and leadership in the community. Committee members include Brenda Eardley, Adrianna Lock, Amy Roady, Kristen Ryrie, Leslie Schobernd, Martha Schultz, Amy Smith, and Kathy Weaver.

To learn more about membership in the RiverBend Growth Association and the Small Business of the Month recognition, visit the RBGA website or call their Godfrey office.

