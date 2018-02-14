BRENTWOOD, Tenn. – SIUE track & field athletes Matt O'Connor and Martinus Mitchell have been named the men's adidas Ohio Valley Conference Track & Field Athletes of the Week for their performances at the Chipotle Marshall Invitational Feb. 9-10.

O'Connor, a senior from Elgin, Illinois, took second in the 800 meters last week. His time of 1:51.86 is a personal record and is tops in the OVC this year. He was part the Distance Medley Relay team that won the event with an OVC-best and SIUE record setting time of 10:10.13.

Mitchell, a senior from Collinsville, Illinois, won the shot put last week with a PR throw of 55-09.25. His mark is second in the OVC this year and ranks second all-time at SIUE.

The Cougars have this weekend off before traveling to the OVC Indoor Championships in Charleston, Illinois, Feb. 23-24.

