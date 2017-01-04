ALTON - Alton Police Officer Dan Rauschkolb will be fighting for his position on the City of Alton 2017 mayoral ballot at a meeting schedule for 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

The Municipal Officers Electoral Board of the City of Alton are scheduled to gather in the City Council Chambers, 101 E. Third St., to hear Rauschkolb's case in regard to two formal objections to his position as an independent candidate on the mayoral ballot.

The objections, filed by citizen Pat Schwarte of Alton and mayoral candidate Joshua Young, will be heard by the board, which is required by law to meet and pass on objections to nomination papers in the city of Alton.

Board members Senior Alderman Charles Brake, City Clerk Mary Boulds and Senior Alderman Gary Fleming are scheduled to discuss these objections Thursday.

If the board decides that Rauschkolb cannot run on the mayoral ballot as an independent, he would continue to run as a write-in candidate.

Young, a community activist, will not be featured on the ballot for this year's mayoral race. Young can continue to his campaign as a write-in candidate.

Currently, the April 2017 ballot will feature Walker and Dixon. Rauschkolb is currently included on the ballot as an independent. Young will be running as a write-in candidate. Young is still running as a Progressive Democrat, but all other candidates have since declared they are running as independents.Madelaine Gerard also contributed to this story.

