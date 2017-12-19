SEE MITCHELL OBERLAG VIDEO INTERVIEW BELOW:

EAST ALTON – Edwardsville's Mitchell Oberlag had a goal for the Tigers in their 4-3 loss last Thursday night to Chaminade in a Mid-States Club Hockey Association game at East Alton Ice Arena.

The Tigers found themselves in a 4-1 hole through the first period, but scored once each in the second and third periods to get close. “We really didn't come out to play in the first (period); we really didn't put it together – if we put a full game together, we can get them every time. We just have to bounce back from it.”

Oberlag, a junior, is on his second year with the Mid-States Tigers; his freshman year, Oberlag played with the Tigers; the main varsity team were members of the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association before moving to join the Mid-States league last season. Of the differences between MVCHA and MSCHA, Oberlag said “Mid-States, it's more competitive than the other league. I've been playing since I was five or six.

“My dad (brought Oberlag to hockey) and all his friends; I just try to play hard.”

Oberlag's favorite player on the St. Louis Blues is Alexander Steen. When asked what he would like to accomplish this season for the team, Oberlag said “get as many wins as we can and go far in the playoffs.”

Edwardsville's next MSCHA game comes at 8:30 p.m. Thursday at EAIA against Kirkwood.

