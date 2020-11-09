This is information about Oasis ZOOM Health Classes.

Call 314-862-4859, ext. 24, to Register for Any/All Classes

One-Time Classes:

The More You Know, the Less You Go!

Urinary incontinence can have a large impact on quality of life. Learn more about this impact along with the causes, treatments, and prevention of urinary incontinence using medication and non-medication models. This program is presented by a licensed Occupational Therapist who is certified in urinary incontinence.

Tuesday, 11/10/2020

1:00-3:00

Staying Active and Healthy at Home

Being "stuck" at home during a pandemic can be hard to tolerate on many levels. But staying home doesn't mean you have to compromise your health! Learn strategies to adapt activities and maintain healthy habits from home.

Thursdays, 11/12/2020

1:00-2:30

Caregiving: Pouring From a Full Cup

Join us in a 90 minute session to explore the roles of caregivers, how to know if you are a caregiver, and how to care for yourself when caring for a loved one. Learn about different patterns of caregiving and ways you can support yourself or others throughout the process. This session is designed to be both interactive and reflective.

Wednesday, 11/18/2020

10:00-11:30

Stress Elimination

How stressed are you? Driven, Dragging, Losing it, Hitting the wall, or Burned out. Discover your stress stage and stress less solutions. Become stress free!

Thursday, 11/19/2020

10:00-12:00

Fear No More... What You Can Do to Reduce Your Fear of Falling

Do you or does someone you love have a fear of falling? Identify reasons this fear develops, why knowing about it is important, and what you can do to address it and begin to reduce that fear and regain confidence to return to improved mobility.

Thursday, 12/3/2020

10:00-11:30

