One-Time Classes:

Free from falls: A Physical Therapist’s Perspective

Missouri’s rate of falls among adults age 65 and older is almost twice as much as any other state! Whether you’ve had a fall or just want to learn more about what you can do to prevent future falls, this class is for you.

Tuesday, 9/29/2020

10:00-11:30

Dietary Supplements

Learn about vitamins A-Z. Specifically, indications, administration, interactions, and benefits and risks. Go home knowing what is recommended and not recommended. Take the mystery out of supplementations.

Thursday, 10/8/2020

10:00-12:00

Pump It Up to Beat Cardiovascular Disease

Are you living with some form of cardiovascular disease? Learn how to incorporate exercise and activity into your management of cardiovascular disease with a physical therapist. Whether you are thinking about starting an exercise regimen or have an established routine that you are looking to spice up, this class is for you! No gym membership required!

Tuesday, 10/13/2020

1:00-3:00

10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s

Learn about typical age-related changes, common warning signs of Alzheimer’s, how to approach someone about memory concerns, early detection, the benefits of a diagnosis, the diagnostic process and Alzheimer’s Association resources.

Wednesday, 10/21/2020

10:00-12:00

All About Artificial Sweeteners

New research is constantly released on how the food we eat impacts diabetes risk and management. Learn the latest on the role of artificial sweeteners and sugar on your health from a Registered Dietitian.

Monday, 10/26/2020

10:00-12:00

Healthcare: Become Your Own Advocate

Healthcare is extraordinarily complex and expensive. Being an informed consumer can make you a better advocate for you and your family when you must interact with the healthcare system. This program will give you tips and tools to help you be a better consumer of healthcare services.

Wednesday, 11/4/2020

10:00-11:30

Standing Tall-Tips for Improving your Posture

Did you know poor posture can be a cause of pain, can lead to organ problems and can make you look older? Learn from a physical therapist how to check your own posture along with techniques to instantly improve your posture. You will also learn important posture exercises and about devices you can use to make you stand tall.

Monday, 11/2/2020

10:00-11:30

The More You Know, the Less You Go!

Urinary incontinence can have a large impact on quality of life. Learn more about this impact along with the causes, treatments, and prevention of urinary incontinence using medication and non-medication models. This program is presented by a licensed Occupational Therapist.

Tuesday, 11/10/2020

1:00-3:00

Staying Active and Healthy at Home

Being "stuck" at home during a pandemic can be hard to tolerate on many levels. But staying home doesn't mean you have to compromise your health! Learn strategies to adapt activities and maintain healthy habits from home.

Thursdays, 11/12/2020

1:00-2:30

Stress Elimination

How stressed are you? Driven, Dragging, Losing it, Hitting the wall, or Burned out. Discover your stress stage and stress less solutions. Become stress free!

Thursday, 11/19/2020

10:00-12:00

Fear No More... What You Can Do to Reduce Your Fear of Falling

Do you or does someone you love have a fear of falling? Identify reasons this fear develops, why knowing about it is important, and what you can do to address it and begin to reduce that fear and regain confidence to return to improved mobility.

Thursday, 12/3/2020

10:00-11:30

Holistic Nutrition for Seniors

As we grow older, many changes occur within us both physically and emotionally. While coping these changes can become stressful. Let’s Discuss and learn how best to cope with the same in a healthy way.

Friday, 12/4/2020

10:00-11:00

Aging in Place

Aging in place is “the ability to live in one's own home and community safely, independently, and comfortably, regardless of age, income, or ability level." This one-time class teaches modifications within the home to achieve healthier, safer, and easier living while promoting aging in place. A registered and licensed Occupational Therapist provides information about various methods for home modification ranging from simple, low-cost solutions to complex, high-end solutions.

Tuesday, 12/8/2020

10:00-12:00

Workshops:

Living a Healthy Life with Chronic Conditions

Set healthy goals, make action plans, manage pain, embrace nutrition and exercise, understand medication and increase your confidence in managing your health. Developed by Stanford University's Patient Education Research Center, this self-management course is for those with any chronic condition.

Thursdays, Oct 8-Nov 19

1:00-3:30

Wednesdays, Sep 16-Oct 28

10:00-12:30

Thursdays, Oct 8-Nov 19

9:30-12:00

Mondays, Nov 9-Dec 21

1:00-3:30

