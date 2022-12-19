ALTON – Oasis Women’s Center received a donation from the NAACP Alton Branch Monday afternoon.

NAACP Alton Branch President Michael Holliday Sr. handed over two $200 gift certificates as a little Christmas present to the center.

“It’s something we want to do to show that we’re part of the community,” Holliday said. “To show people love that need to be blessed in this time of the day.”

Marcy Jacobs and Anne Hargis received the gift certificates outside of Oasis. It wasn’t the first time the NAACP has partnered up with the center.

“Two years ago, the NAACP bought shoes for all of the kids in the house and several others,” Jacobs said. “It kept them going for about six months.”

Holliday expressed that this was a good way to give back.

“Something we try to do to bring awareness to the fact that the NAACP wants to be involved in the community more,” he said.

