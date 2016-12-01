ALTON – OASIS is looking for part-time community health facilitators for three of its recurring programs. This is a part-time position with a flexible schedule with opportunities to work in Alton.

Paid training will be available for the courses. Training for both “Living a Healthy Life with Chronic Conditions” and “Better Choices, Better Health” will be offered over a few weeks, all from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at Christian Hospital, 11133 Dunn Road in North St. Louis County. The dates are Jan. 26-27; Feb. 1-2; and Feb. 13-14.

For more information, contact Emir Kandzetovic at 314-862-2933, ext. 246, or ekandzetovic@oasisnet.org.

The other training is for the program “A Matter of Balance.” It will be from 12:30-4:30 p.m. Feb. 22-23 at the St. Louis County Library – Thornhill, 12863 Willowyck Drive in St. Louis. A light lunch will be provided.

Facilitators will lead a primarily discussion-based workshop with light stretching and exercise designed to improve flexibility and range of motion. Facilitators will work in pairs to lead an eight-session evidence-based program. Workshops are offered in community settings around the area, including in Alton.

For more information, call Sara Paige at 314-862-2933, ext. 245, or email spaige@oasisnet.org.

