ALTON – OASIS is looking for part-time community health facilitators for three of its recurring programs.  This is a part-time position with a flexible schedule with opportunities to work in Alton.

Paid training will be available for the courses. Training for both “Living a Healthy Life with Chronic Conditions” and “Better Choices, Better Health” will be offered over a few weeks, all from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at Christian Hospital, 11133 Dunn Road in North St. Louis County. The dates are Jan. 26-27; Feb. 1-2; and Feb. 13-14.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

For more information, contact Emir Kandzetovic at 314-862-2933, ext. 246, or ekandzetovic@oasisnet.org.

Article continues after sponsor message

The other training is for the program “A Matter of Balance.” It will be from 12:30-4:30 p.m. Feb. 22-23 at the St. Louis County Library – Thornhill, 12863 Willowyck Drive in St. Louis. A light lunch will be provided.

Facilitators will lead a primarily discussion-based workshop with light stretching and exercise designed to improve flexibility and range of motion. Facilitators will work in pairs to lead an eight-session evidence-based program. Workshops are offered in community settings around the area, including in Alton.

For more information, call Sara Paige at 314-862-2933, ext. 245, or email spaige@oasisnet.org.

More like this:

USACE to Present on Melvin Price Locks & Dam Drawdown Alternative Analysis for Water Control Manual Revision
Feb 9, 2025
Black History Month Programming Continues Through Feb. 25 at L&C
Feb 15, 2025
Cold Temps Persist: Snow Accumulations Will Vary Across St. Louis Region To Wednesday
Feb 18, 2025
Cahokia Heights Shooting Claims Life Of Local Teen
Feb 25, 2025
Meridian Society Awards Announced, Honoring Seven Projects with $22,794 of Transformative Community Impact
Mar 31, 2025

 