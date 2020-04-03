ALTON - A rumor has been circulating that the Oakwood Schnucks in Alton now closed would remain shut down permanently, but company officials said Friday that no such decision has been made about the location's future fate.

"The Oakwood Schnucks in Alton, Illinois, will remain closed at this time so that teammates from this store can assist at other locations," Schnucks media relations group said today in a statement. "A reopening date has not yet been determined for this store."

The media relations team said Oakwood customers are encouraged to visit nearby Schnucks Alton (2811 Homer Adams Parkway) and Schnucks Godfrey (2712 Godfrey Road).

"These are unprecedented times," Media Relations Director Natalie Jablonski said. "We are making decisions day-by-day to best serve the customers and keep employees and customers safe. We will continue to use that philosophy moving forward."

