





ST. LOUIS - The worst is over - for now - in regards to flooding in the Riverbend following tomorrow's predicted crests. National Weather Service (NWS) Hydrologist Mark Fuchs said flood waters will begin receding following tomorrow's crests, saying the most significant effects will be seen in the next five to seven days as waters return to the rivers. Following that, he said the NWS is "keeping an eye" on precipitation over the next few weeks, especially the last weeks of this month.

Fuchs said experimental climate models show an above average precipitation risk over the Great Plains in the third week, which could result in a swollen Missouri River causing backwater flooding in Alton and Grafton.

"We need about two or three weeks of benign weather to get back below flood stage," Fuchs said. "What we need is average rainfall for that period of time." Fuchs said the good news at this time is the precipitation forecast set for this week has been lowered significantly. The Riverbend may see less than an inch of rain in the coming week. Next week, the climate forecast shows average precipitation and cooler temperatures. There could be more rain by this time next week, but forecasts show it being around a half an inch at this time.

Fuchs is optimistic regarding the current outlook. He said current models are showing a window for flood waters to continue to recede, which could be good news to everyone currently affected by the second-worst deluge in the area's known history. Weather is not an exact science, however, so these forecasts are subject to change. Fuchs said the potential of overnight storms later this month in Kansas and Nebraska could contribute to additional flooding in the Missouri River Valley, which as stated earlier, could affect this area if it occurs.

Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

