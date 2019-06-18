ST. LOUIS - Water levels in the area will continue falling despite rain forecasted all week.

Meteorologists at the National Weather Service (NWS) in St. Louis said the chances of precipitation during each of the next seven days will not increase river levels, but may delay their fall a bit.

As much as two inches of precipitation can be expected throughout the week from scattered showers and thunderstorms. As the rainfall is centered over the St. Louis Area instead of the Upper Mississippi and Missouri River Valleys, it will not bring the water back to its historic levels at this time.

Currently, river levels are falling across the area. As of Monday afternoon, Alton was at 35.34 feet, Grafton was at 31.28 feet and Hardin was at 36.63 feet.

In previous interviews with reporters from Riverbender, NWS Hydrologist Mark Fuchs said it could take as long as several weeks for waters to recede below flood stage. This was the second highest flood in recorded history in each of the three areas impacted.

