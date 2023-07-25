Workers outside are going to be warm Wednesday through Friday with temps at 100 degrees to 102 degrees predicted. (Photo by Dan Brannan)ST. LOUIS - The National Weather Service in St. Louis is recommending those in the region take seriously the Heat Advisory that was issued today and runs through Friday.

Heat Advisories are in effect Wednesday across the country for the Northeast, including New York City, Boston and Philadelphia.

Fred Glass, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in St. Louis, explained the difference between a Heat Advisory and Heat Warning is that temps have to have higher values of 110 degrees to be a warning.

"We are looking at this being the hottest weather all summer for the entire area and it will last until Friday," Glass said. "Temperatures could be close to 100 degrees on Wednesday, 101 degrees on Thursday and 102 degrees on Friday. The heat index all three days will be over 105 degrees."

Glass recommended that people not be outside through Friday unless they have to, especially in the afternoon and the first part of the evening.

"Wear light-weight clothes and not dark clothes," he said. "Avoid strenuous activity if possible and drink plenty of fluids.

"It is recommended you check on any elderly people who could be susceptible to the hot weather conditions."

Glass said there is a chance of showers on Saturday and that could help bring temps down somewhat, but it is still too early to predict the weekend weather.

