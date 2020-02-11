ST. LOUIS - The National Weather Service in St. Louis said Tuesday afternoon motorists will have to show care on Wednesday with a mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow moving into the area.

"The freezing rain, sleet and snow will move into the area from south to north on Wednesday morning before a changeover to rain," the NWS said. "Rain will change back to snow Wednesday evening. Most of the snow accumulation threat will occur with this episode. Snow accumulations up to 3 inches are possible."

