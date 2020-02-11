NWS: Freezing Rain, Sleet, Snow Predicted for Wednesday Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ST. LOUIS - The National Weather Service in St. Louis said Tuesday afternoon motorists will have to show care on Wednesday with a mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow moving into the area. Article continues after sponsor message "The freezing rain, sleet and snow will move into the area from south to north on Wednesday morning before a changeover to rain," the NWS said. "Rain will change back to snow Wednesday evening. Most of the snow accumulation threat will occur with this episode. Snow accumulations up to 3 inches are possible." More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending