NUTWOOD - The Jersey County Sheriff’s Office has requested a voluntary evacuation of the Nutwood and Rosedale area in the flood plain.

The Calhoun Sheriff’s Office said it has been notified by Calhoun EMA’s Gene Breden that the Joe Page Bridge will close at 7 a.m. on Saturday, June 1.

“The bridge will close earlier if the Nutwood Levy breaks before then,” the Calhoun Sheriff’s Office said. “The decision was made by Calhoun EMA’s Breden, and the decision was made in the interest of public safety.”

The Jersey Sheriff’s Office added: “The Illinois River continues to rise daily and the river is predicted to overtop the Nutwood Levee this weekend. We are requesting anyone living in a flood plain evacuate the area before the levee is topped. It will be difficult to evacuate after the area has flooded.”

Thrive Christian School Opens Building to Flood Victims

Thrive Christian School at 300 Bluebird Lane in Jerseyville released the following information to flood victims on Friday afternoon.

"We will be opening up one of our buildings for anyone affected by the flood. The building has bathrooms and a small kitchen area with a microwave and small fridge. We will provide water and some snacks. We are looking for cots and blow up mattresses so people have a place to sleep. We can also accommodate up to three or four campers to hook up. We do not have showers, but two bathrooms. There is also a room for kids to play in. The building also has WiFi."

If you have any questions you can call Linda Minor at 618-616-2125 or Louis Stumpe at 618-535-5159.

