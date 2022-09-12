PEORIA - Edwardsville's Emily Nuttall came in 13th and Madison Poeplar was 30th in the Class 3A race, while Father McGivney Catholic's Kaitlyn Hatley finished fifth in the Class 1A race at the First To The Finish cross country meet held Saturday morning at Peoria's Detweiler Park, the traditional home of the IHSA state meet in November.

The Tigers came in sixth in the Class 3A team standings with 200 points, as the team champion was Naperville North with 63 points. Second place went to Batavia with 128 points, with LaGrange Lyons right behind in third with 129 points, Naperville Central was fourth with 159 points and rounding out the top five was Minooka with 176 points.

In the Class 2A race, the champions were Lake Villa Lakes with 118 points, with Dunlap second at 151 points, Dixon came in third with 177 points, Washington was fourth with 204 points and Lake Forest finished fifth with 238 points. Triad came in 14th with 482 points and Jersey was 42nd with 1,116 points. Civic Memorial also had runners in the field, but didn't have a team score.

In the Class 1A race, the winners were Tolono Unity with 94 points, with Eureka second at 107 points, Winnebago was third at 200 points, Stanford Olympia was fourth with 304 points and Anna-Jonesboro was fifth with 310 points. The Griffins came in 14th with 383 points, Roxana was 17th with 506 points and Carlinville was 42nd with 1,139 points.

In the Class 3A race, the individual champion was Scout Storms of Barrington who came in at 17:25.1, with Kate Tueting of Naperville Central second at 17:32,4, Naperville North's Julie Piot was third at 17:35,2, teammate Shania Tandon was fourth at 17:53.3 and rounding out the top five was Danielle Jensen of McHenry at 17:56.5.

Nuttall led the way for the Tigers with a time of 18:32.0, while Popelar was in at 19:01.3, Emma Patrick was clocked in 19:15.7, Olivia Coll had a time of 19:25. Maya Lueking's time was 19:36,2, Dylan Peel was in at 20:07.3, Riley Knoyle had a time of 20:10.2, Antonlella DeAvila was timed in 20:17.2, Arabella Ford came in at 20:59.7 and Libby Strahan was in at 22:38.8.

In the Class 2A race, the winner was Tatum David of Olney Richland County, who was in at 16t:51.3, with Lincoln's Becca Heitzig second at 17:16.8, Natalie Bierbaum of Normal University was third at 17:18.1, teammate Zoe Carter placed fourth at 17:51.2 and Isabella Marsico of Lake Forest was fifth at 18:09.0. The Eagles' Hannah Meiser was seventh with a time of 18:13.6.

Blaire Cunningham led the Knights with a time of 19:26.9, while Kennedy Bowman was in at 20:15.5, Morgan Mason was in at 20:33.5, Kailey Peterson was in at 21:27.3, Mikayla Niehaus had a time of 21:27.7, Chloe Gough was in at 21:53.2, Abigail James was in at 22:19.1, Amanda Bagwell's time was 22:24.7, Gabbie Wood had a clocking of 22:47.0 and Hannah York was in at 25:19.1

Taylor Woodring led the Panthers with a time of 22:16.4, while Chloe Kallal was in at 23:07.2, Hallie Carter had a time of 23:39.7, Peyton Finkes was home at 23:42.3, Abby Fraley was clocked in 24:00.5, Reese Lorton had a time of 24:46.2, Ali Brooks was in at 25:10.5 and Belle Peterbaugh had a time of 25:41.5.

Meisner was the only runner to represent the Eagles in the race.

In Class 1A, the individual champion was Grace Er of Winnebago, who was in at 17:40.8, with Ahry Comer of Golconda Pope County second at 17:53.9, Kate Ahmari of Urbana University was third with a time of 18:03.9, fourth place went to Louisa Wilson of Williamsville, who had a time of 18:08.7 and Hatley rounded out the top five with a time of 18:10.2.

In addition to Hatley's time, Elena Rybak had a time of 18:40.2, Jane Cummins was clocked in 20:38.3, Alyssa Terhaar was in at 21:52.7 and Sofia Luna came in at 25:01.8.

Riley Doyle led the Shells with a time of 19:44.6, Raelee Kimbro was in at 20:36.4, Gabrielle Woodruff's time was 20:42.6, Zoey Losch was in at 23:07.0, Ridley Allen's time was 25:19.1 and Taylor Partridge had a time of 26:12.8.

The Cavaliers' top runner was Morgan Carrino at 23:39.9, with Elyse Eldred coming in at 24:35.0, Hannah Truex was in at 25:24.2, Samantha Scott was timed in 26:07.3, Jessica Strubbe had a time of 27:37.2, Sayuri Owada had a time of 28:28.1, Madalyn Quarton's time was 28:41.3 and Abbie Heusing was in at 35:19.1.

