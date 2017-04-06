ALTON – Alton Memorial Hospital will have a nursing job fair for prospective nurses from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, April 11.

The fair will be held in the lobby of the hospital’s Beeby Wing lobby. Those who come will be entered into a drawing for an iPad Mini. There will also be other giveaways and refreshments available.

Prospective nurses will have the opportunity to meet with AMH nursing managers and the Human Resources staff, tour nursing floors, and even apply for available positions.

For more information, call the Alton Memorial Human Resources office at 618-463-7320.

