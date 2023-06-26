ALTON - Deena M. Brown, APRN, a board-certified family nurse practitioner (American Academy of Nurse Practitioners), is now offering women’s health specialty care appointments through OSF Medical Group in Alton.

Deena M. BrownFemale patients 14 years-of-age and older seeking access to women’s health specialty care can meet with Ms. Brown on Fridays from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m., in the OSF Medical Group office location at 2 St. Anthony's Way, Suite 300 (Alton). Appointments with Deena can be scheduled by calling (618) 462-2226.

Brown’s decision to expand her health care practice is centered on the objective to encourage preventive health for women. “There’s definitely a need for better access to women's health specialty care services in the Riverbend region,” says Brown. “I see this as an ideal opportunity to compliment my primary care practice – which I’ll continue to provide to local residents.”

Ms. Brown’s women’s health specialty care will encompass a variety of services that make up what’s considered to be included in an annual “well woman” exam, including but not limited to:

  • Vital sign check: including weight, blood pressure and body mass index (BMI)
  • Breast exam: clinically indicated for women over 40 annually; this includes visual and manual exams of both breasts, underarms and the area underneath the clavicle for changes or abnormalities
  • Pelvic exam: includes examination of the external genitalia; speculum exam of the vagina and cervix and internal exam of the uterus, cervix and adnexa (biannual)
  • Cancer screening: learn more about breast, cervical, and other types of gynecological cancers
  • Sexually transmitted infections (STI) screening: chlamydia, gonorrhea, and genital herpes
  • Health maintenance: learn what prevention measures are recommended; screenings and immunizations based on age and other risk factors
  • Health lifestyle counseling: counseling and risk factor reduction interventions to minimize health risks
  • Contraception: learn about choosing the right birth control method for you
  • Preconception counseling: if you’re planning to become pregnant, it’s recommended to speak with a woman’s health care provider to discuss any risk factors

Learn more about Ms. Brown – as well as all primary and specialty care providers with OSF Medical Group in the Riverbend region – by visiting www.osfsaintanthonys.org.

