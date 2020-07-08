GRANITE CITY - The Granite City Police Department announced today that it will now take a zero-tolerance approach to city fireworks displays that are not done in conjunction with city ordinances.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

"We have been lenient with our enforcement of fireworks," the Granite City Police Department said in an announcement on Wednesday morning. "Yes, they are illegal in Illinois and also by city ordinance. In lieu of the annual city fireworks show being canceled, we did notice that some of you really stepped up and put on quite a display.

"We will begin to take a zero-tolerance approach, as we are still receiving numerous complaints. You will be subject to an ordinance violation, which carries up to a $750 fine or a Class A Misdemeanor, which could result in your arrest."

More like this:

The Riverbend's Ultimate Fireworks Guide
Jul 1, 2025
Granite City Mayor, Legislators Plead For President Trump's Help For Local Steel Plant
6 days ago
Alton’s Fourth of July Celebration Once Again Draws Large Crowd To Riverfront
Jul 3, 2025
Beverly Farm’s Annual Fireworks Display Rescheduled for Friday, July 11th
Jul 3, 2025
Free "Fireworks On the Mississippi" Comes to Alton July 3
Jun 28, 2025

 