SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 625 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 78 additional confirmed deaths. The new case numbers have remained lower through the first three days of this week and Sunday.

St. Clair County has 1,354 COVID-19 cases and 105 deaths, Madison County has 660 cases and 65 deaths, Macoupin County has 46 cases and 2 deaths, Jersey has 27 cases and 1 death, Greene County has 7 cases and Calhoun County has 1 case.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 129,837 cases, including 6,095 deaths, in 101 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 20,820 specimens for a total of 1,100,002. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from June 3 –June 9 is 4 percent.

This is a synopsis of the statewide COVID-19 deaths the past 24 hours:

- Cook County: 1 male 20s, 2 females 50s, 4 males 50s, 4 females 60s, 2 males 60s, 2 females 70s, 4 males 70s, 11 females 80s, 5 males 80s, 6 females 90s, 3 males 90s

- DeKalb County: 1 female 40s, 1 female 90s

- DuPage County: 1 female 50s, 3 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s

- Kane County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s

- Kankakee County: 1 female 70s

- Lake County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 3 females 90s

- Peoria County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

- Randolph County: 1 female 70s

- St. Clair County: 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 females 90s

- Union County: 1 male 80s

- Winnebago County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 100+

Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH is now reporting both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website. Reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions. See CDC definition of a probable case on its website. IDPH will update these data once a week.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for a death previously reported has changed, therefore, today’s numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

