ALTON – Ryan Null scored the match’s only goal in the 17th minute as Collinsville defeated Alton 1-0 in a hot Southwestern Conference soccer match Tuesday afternoon at Piasa Motor Fuels Field.

Temperatures at the kickoff were in the 90s, and hydration breaks were called by the referee halfway into each half as the Redbirds did have numerous chances to equalize, but couldn’t find the back of the net.

“This was the most consistent we’ve played an entire match all year,” said Redbird coach Nick Funk. “We still have a few things to work on, small things, but when they add up, they become a big issue. We had several chances we could have finished on, and it just didn’t work for us. They scored on their first shot on goal, and that was the only goal of the night. We are continuing to make good steps, and hopefully will build off of this.”

Null’s goal came after 17 minutes, when he slipped by Redbird goalie Owen Macias, took a pass from Anthony Coppotelli and slotted the ball past Macias into the lower left-hand corner of the net to give the Kahoks a 1-0 lead.

The Redbirds had numerous chances to get the equalizer, including one in the 67th minute, but Evan Dugger’s shot was cleared off the line by the Collinsville defense. In the dying seconds, Brayden Decker had a chance when he and Kahok goalie Logan Rader collided in the penalty area, but again the defense was there to clear the ball away before any damage could be done.

The Redbirds drop to 1-4-0 overall, 1-2-0 in the conference, and are home to Granite City in a 12:30 p.m. kickoff on Saturday. The Kahoks are now 3-4-0, 2-1-0 in the league, and host Highland in a 5 p.m. kickoff Thursday evening.

Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

